GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,416.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $14,416.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00627776 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00071358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.59 or 1.00312060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00196263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001068 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

