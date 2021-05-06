Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has increased its dividend payment by 1,574.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,864,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,428,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

