Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 66,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,965,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth $59,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

