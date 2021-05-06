Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.
Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.15. 417,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -30.78.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
