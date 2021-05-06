Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.15. 417,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -30.78.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

