Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.47 million to $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $755.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.