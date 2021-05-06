Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 4,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

