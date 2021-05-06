Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 15,000 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 45,044 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $449,989.56.

On Thursday, April 29th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,450 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $14,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,333 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,330.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,032 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $80,159.36.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $199,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,435 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $24,228.25.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $92,992.70.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $407.95.

OTCMKTS RCLFU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

