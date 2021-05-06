Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.