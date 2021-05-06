Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.89.

GLOB stock opened at $216.01 on Monday. Globant has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.54 and a 200 day moving average of $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

