GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 128,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

