goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$137.00 to C$156.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$153.48 and last traded at C$153.48, with a volume of 62194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$147.28.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last ninety days.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.30.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 11.6800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.