Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 121,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,566. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,452,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,698,853.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

