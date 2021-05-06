Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down to $106.91

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.91, but opened at $94.51. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $92.01, with a volume of 33,018 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

