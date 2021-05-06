Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

