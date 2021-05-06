GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. GreenSky updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 581,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

