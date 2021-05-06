GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “
Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
Read More: Tariff
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.