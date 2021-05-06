GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GTT Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GTT Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

