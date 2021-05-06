GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,303 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

