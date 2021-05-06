GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.