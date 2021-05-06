GWM Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $28,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $43,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Euronav stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

