GWM Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

