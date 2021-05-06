GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.