Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

