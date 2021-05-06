Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.75 ($24.41).

HHFA has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ETR:HHFA opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a one year high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

