Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 321,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 473,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 141,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.