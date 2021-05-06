Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

LIN opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

