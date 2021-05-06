Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,700 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $997,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

EXAS opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

