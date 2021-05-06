Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

FRA HNR1 traded up €1.75 ($2.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €154.00 ($181.18). 283,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €155.07 and its 200-day moving average is €141.43.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

