Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.98 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

