Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $329,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD opened at $292.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

