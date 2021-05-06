Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $44.60 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
