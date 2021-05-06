Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $44.60 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

