Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stem were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

STEM stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem, Inc provides energy storage solutions and software to businesses for managing energy costs. It offers Athena, a software that uses big data and machine learning to optimize the timing of energy use with lightning speed and surgical precision. The company also provides customer-friendly subscription model, such as automated savings, risk protection, sustainable innovation, and solar energy storage solutions.

