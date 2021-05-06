Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 90.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in APi Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.36 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

