Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

