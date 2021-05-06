Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

