Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.79 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $271.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.