Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.