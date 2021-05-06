HC Wainwright Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $16.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $76.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

