Head-To-Head Comparison: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.73 $11.37 billion $4.88 15.10 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citigroup and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 15 0 2.61 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $76.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Citigroup beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

