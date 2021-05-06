Head-To-Head Survey: Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) vs. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 5 6 0 2.55 Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus price target of $47.88, suggesting a potential upside of 40.73%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $19.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.14 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 26, 2020, it operated and licensed 12,124 convenience stores, which include 9,691 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 2,350 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongalia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

