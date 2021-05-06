HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

