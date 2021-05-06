Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 8726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

