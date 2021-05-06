Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of HLF opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,437 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

