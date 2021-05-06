Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.99

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

