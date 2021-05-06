Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $38.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.60 million to $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $743.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

