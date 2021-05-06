Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a P/E ratio of 148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

