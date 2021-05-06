Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 5,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,973. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

