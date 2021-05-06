Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.