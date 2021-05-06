Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

