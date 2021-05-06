Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

