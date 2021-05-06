Hive Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Hive has a market cap of $231.74 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001878 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,512,222 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

